SRK beams with pride as his son AbRam imitates his signature pose at annual function

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : There's nothing more special for parents than seeing their children take centre stage at their school's function. A similar thing happened to actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday evening.

SRK's youngest son AbRam performed at his school's annual day function and his cute performance undoubtedly elicited claps, cheers and whatnot.

In the viral clips, AbRam could be seen giving hugs to fellow mates of the play. Interestingly. when AbRam said, "Give me a hug, I love hugs," the Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge tune started playing in the background. The filmy twist did not end here.

AbRam did not forget to imitate his father's signature SRK pose before giving hugs to his classmates. Isn't it adorable?

Take a look at the clips shared by SRK's fan club "SRK Universe"

Shah Rukh and Gauri, who were sitting in the audience, literally beamed with pride seeing their little one's performance. The couple was also accompanied by their daughter Suhana Khan, who was proudly capturing the moments on her phone.

AbRam's performance also garnered a lot of praise from the fans of SRK.

"How cute....he is SRK's xerox copy," a social media user wrote.

"Hahhaha that SRK's signature pose. Adorable moment," another one wrote.

Shah Rukh and Gauri had turned parents to AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy. In an interaction with the media in 2013, after his son's birth, he had explained the meaning of AbRam.

He had said, "AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix. ... It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his film 'Dunki', which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' will hit the theatres on December 21.

