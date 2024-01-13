SRK can't wait to watch Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram', calls it "Highly inflammable"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : As one of the most awaited releases of the week, 'Guntur Kaaram' starring Mahesh Babu hit the theatres on Friday, the team has been receiving appreciation from fans and critics but received a special shout out from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK took to X and shared the trailer of Mahesh Babu's movie along with a message, which read, "Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course.... Massss!!! Highly inflammable!"

Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!https://t.co/a0zUlnA1iy— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2024

Mahesh Babu also responded to Shah Rukh's post and commented, "Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home!"

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

Meanwhile, talking about SRK's recent release 'Dunki,' it marks first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty. In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smased several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

