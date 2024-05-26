SRK, children Suhana, AbRam jet off to Chennai for IPL 2024 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Seems superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently fell ill due to heat stroke, is now in good health as he was spotted departing for Chennai from the Mumbai airport a while ago.

His children Suhana and AbRam and sister Shehnaz were also papped making their way to the airport. The Khan family headed to Chennai to attend the IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chepauk Stadium. SRK's elder son Aryan was also spotted at the airport.

This season SRK has been seen regularly visiting cricket grounds to support his team KKR.

From cheering for his team from the stands to personally meeting and interacting with the players from both sides, SRK has been doing everything that is required to make him the best co-owner.

His energetic presence during KKR's Qualifier 1 match against SRH definitely amped up the spirit of the "men in purple".

However, due to the scorching heatwave in Ahmedabad, the 'Pathaan' star fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. Thankfully, a few hours later, he was discharged.

Although the actor has not made a statement about it, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update with his fans and well-wishers a few days ago.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone on Shah Rukh's behalf for their prayers.

Pooja captioned her post, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis)."

Shah Rukh's KKR business partners Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta also visited him at the Ahmedabad hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor