SRK drops major hint about Jawan’s trailer, check out his witty replies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Witty King a.k.a Shah Rukh Khan surely knows how to entertain his fans not only on-screen but off-screen too.

Shah Rukh on Saturday surprised fans by conducting an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter). He not only gave hints about the trailer but at the end of #AskSRK, he treated netizens to a new song from his upcoming film 'Jawan'.

During the interaction, one of the users asked SRK, “Sir trailer kab ayega bata do please.”

To which, King Khan responded in his style and said, “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan”

Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan https://t.co/mnAPz9kOJA— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Another user asked, “@iamsrk #AskSRK yes wanted to know when the trailer of #Jawan will launch Sir ? We fans have been waiting patiently for this.”

Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawan https://t.co/jXNdn8I0ZR— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

“Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawan,” SRK replied.

Before ending the session he unveiled the teaser of the new track. He wrote, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

The official release date of the full version of the song is still awaited. Although the song seems to be a party track.

Helmed by Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks from the film ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chhaleya’ and both of them received decent responses from the fans.

‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Actor Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance role.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor