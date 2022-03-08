SRK gives a tour of Dubai in new video, thanks Suhana for this reason

Shah Rukh Khan has featured in a new advertisement for Dubai tourism and the superstar shared the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai.” In the video, the Baazigar actor can be seen in a rugged avatar sporting long tresses- which is his look in the film. The commercial opens with Shah Rukh doing his signature pose with The Atlantis Palm Hotel in the background.

After delivering his perfect shot, King Khan then gets a call from his daughter Suhana Khan, who tells him how boring he is as he is not having fun being in Dubai. At the end of the shoot, he again gets a call from Suhana and she asks him about his long day. To which Badshah replies, “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life. ”Shah Rukh, along with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham left for Spain last week. Reports suggest the team will be shooting for a song and a few action sequences for Pathan in Spain. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is touted as an action-thriller and will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023