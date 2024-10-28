SRK grooves with daughter Suhana at son's event in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], October 28 : After entertaining the audience in Abu Dhabi last month with his hosting stint at IIFA, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to UAE to attend an event in Dubai, called D'YAVOL After Dark, to launch the brand of his son Aryan there.

Several videos and pictures from the bash surfaced online in which SRK can be seen in full party mood.

In one of the clips, SRK can be seen dancing with his daughter Suhana. He also invited his mother-in-law to join him on an elevated stage and dance with him.

For the event, Shah Rukh donned a grey T-shirt and pants, a blue jacket, and a black D'YAVOL cap as he greeted fans on stage and received a roaring response. Fans saw him performing live on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' track from his blockbuster film 'Pathaan'.

Take a look at the videos shared by his fan clubs including SRK Universe and srkking555

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniversefc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniversefc)

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to be in the list of high-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. 'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

Released on September 7, 2023, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.The film also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

In December 2023, he collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani and came up with 'Dunki'.

SRK will be next seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film reportedly also stars his daughter Suhana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor