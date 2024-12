SRK jets off to undisclosed location to celebrate New Year immediately after arriving in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 29 Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to Mumbai from Alibaug along with his family on Sunday, has already left the maximum city to ring in the New Year.

The actor was spotted along with his wife Gauri, and younger son AbRam at Kalina airport. Interestingly, SRK’s pet dog was also seen jetting off to an undisclosed location.

Last month, the superstar celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2. The actor, who entered the film industry after a brief stint in television, capitalised on the opening of India’s economy, and made a seamless shift from grey characters to the king of romance. SRK is inarguably the face of Indian cinema across the world with several honorary doctorate degrees, a Padma Shri, and the French Legion of Honour.

The actor single-handedly pulled the Hindi film industry out of the commercial lull induced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the actor’s streak of consecutive success, with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, experienced a bumpy rise with ‘Dunki’. The combo of one of the most successful and influential filmmakers of modern Hindi cinema, and one of the biggest stars in the world, received a more than lukewarm response at the box-office.

The film clashed with the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ around the same time last year. Both the films eventually suffered because of the clash unlike the recent box-office clash of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’, and the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with a streaming series. The series is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry.

The multi-genre project promises an unabashed take on cinema through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the lanes of B-town. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour.

