SRK, Juhi Chawla's song 'Mehboob Mere Sanam' recreated in Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Bad Newz' left cinema lovers nostalgic as the film features a recreated version of 'Mehboob Mere Sanam' song from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Duplicate', which also featured Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre.

Throughout the trailer, the recreated track has been used in background, garnering audience's attention.

"Wow...can't wait for the makers to unveil the whole song," a social media user commented.

"Feels so good to revisit this 'Mehboob mere sanam' song,"

another social media user wrote.

'Bad Newz' is touted to be a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The new film also revolves around pregnancies and parenthood. Neha Dhupia is also a part of it.

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

The film will hit theatres on July 19.

