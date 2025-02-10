SRK, Kajol's 'DDLJ' to get a musical makeover in Britain

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' will turn 30 this year. To date, this romantic drama is cherished by moviegoers across globe.

Interestingly, now, Britain's railway system and Bollywood titan Yash Raj Films (YRF) have teamed up for a cultural celebration marking two major milestones in 2025: the railway's 200th anniversary and the 30th year of blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ).

The collaboration, announced as part of Valentine's Day festivities recognizing the romance of rail travel, centers on "Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical," YRF's stage adaptation premiering at Manchester Opera House on May 29. The production reimagines the 1995 blockbuster, which famously captured romantic scenes at London's King's Cross Railway Station featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, as per Variety.

The musical will open at Manchester Opera House on 29 May 2025. It plays through until 21 June 2025.

Britain's railway and YRF will celebrate how love can bring cultures together through Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical with immersive activations being planned at Manchester and London Railway stations.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 English songs. The core team of CFIL is truly an amalgamation of East Meets West! Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde).

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford (Disney's Frozen), co-choreographer for Indian dances Shruti Merchant (Taj Express), scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995.

Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200 said, "We're very pleased to partner with Yash Raj Films and celebrate the enduring romance of rail and power of connection across the world. The railway has long inspired film-makers and helped to shape our cultural landscape. Its bicentenary this year provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this hugely successful, rail-related Bollywood blockbuster, and its new musical opening in the UK this summer."

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, shared, "We are delighted to collaborate with Railway 200, as part of the railway's 200th anniversary. YRF has always stood for bringing stories that are rooted in India, yet have a global footprint and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is a testament to that. To celebrate 30 years of DDLJ; we are bringing the stage adaptation of the movie - Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical to the UK! Our musical is set to have its UK premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29. One of the most iconic scenes of DDLJ was filmed at King's Cross Railway Station, which we are showcasing in Come Fall In Love! So, this is the perfect moment for us to partner with Railway 200. Together, we want to spread the message of how unifying love can be and how celebrating diversity and inclusivity is the need of the hour."

