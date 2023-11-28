SRK looks dapper in black as he gets snapped outside dubbing studio ahead of 'Dunki' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday night was snapped at a dubbing studio in Mumbai ahead of the release of the film 'Dunki'.

Several pictures and videos of the celebs went viral on social media in which they could be seen leaving the dubbing studio amid Mumbai rains.

SRK looked dapper as he donned an all-black outfit. He completed his look with a black beanie.

Apart from him, director Rajkumar Hirani was also snapped at the dubbing studio. He opted for a blue shirt paired with blue jeans and slippers.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

It marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor