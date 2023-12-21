SRK looks handsome in all-black suit as he attends Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday attended film producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash in Mumbai.

Several pictures of the 'Chak De India' actor surfaced on social media.

SRK looked handsome as he donned an all-black suit at the party. He tied his hair into a ponytail and completed his look with black shades.

He was seen posing with the birthday boy, Anand Pandit.

Apart from SRK, actors like Kajol, Annu Kapoor, filmmaker duo Abbas Mastan, and, Milap Zaveri among others, attended the grand bash.

Producer Anand Pandit is known for his films like 'Chehre', 'The Big Bull', 'Thank God', and 'Total Dhamaal', among others.

Talking about SRK, his comedy-drama film 'Dunki' has hit theatres today. The film opened to mixed reviews from fans.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

SRK's film release is nothing short of a celebration. Massive crowds gather outside Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, to watch the film's first show at 5.55 am.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends, Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor