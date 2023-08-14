SRK, Nayanthara bring magic of love in ‘Jawan’ second song ‘Chaleya’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Paired together for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara bring forth electrifying romance in the second song ‘Chaleya’ from the action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans with a full song video and captioned it, “Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar!#Chaleya Song Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Shah Rukh and Nayantara can be seen showing their moves on the beats of the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, 'Chaleya' boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

The song brings back the timeless magic of SRK and Arijit Singh's collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers. This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself.

Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit.

As soon as the song was unveiled the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “The srk i was missing is back (king of romance )”

“Romantic era is back,” another user wrote.

Another commented, “Happiness is seeing SRK in a peppy Romantic song.”

Recently, during #AskSRK he also revealed his favourite song from the film and wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

Not only that, when one of the users asked the SRK, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi”, he gave a savage reply.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha.”

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor