SRK poses with 'Chaleya' singer Shilpa Rao at 'Jawan' screening, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Amid Jawan's blockbuster run at the box office, singer Shilpa Rao treated fans to some unseen pictures from the film's special screening organised by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In one of the images, SRK is seen happily posing with Shilpa and others. Deepika Padukone, who has a special cameo in 'Jawan', also posed with Shilpa.

There is a snap of Shilpa sharing smiles with Jawan star Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan.

She also dropped a picture with director Atlee.

Sharing the pictures from the Jawan screening, Shilpa took to Instagram and wrote, "#Jawan post screening scenes. @iamsrk you are such a warm host, thank you Sir for everything. @deepikapadukone you light up the screen always. @nayanthara you boss lady. @atlee47 Sir congratulations and here’s to many more. Thank you guys for all the love you have shown. Humbled and how."

Shilpa lent her voice to the song 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan', which is directed by Atlee.

This is not the first time Shilpa has sung for an SRK film. She has also mesmerised audiences with her tracks like 'Ishq Shava' (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and 'Besharam Rang' (Pathaan).

