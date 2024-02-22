SRK rehearses for his performance at WPL's opening ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : Looks like Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to perform at the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL will be a star-studded affair.

Getting ready to perform on Friday at the opening ceremony, SKR can be seen rehearsing his dance moves in the video shared by WPL's X handle.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1760686599829070328?

In the video, he can also be seen doing his signature pose.

Not only SRK but Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff will also perform at the opening ceremony.

On Wednesday, WPL's social media team shared that the King Khan has been chosen as a star performer at WPL's opening ceremony.

"Get ready folks It's none other than @iamsrk who will celebrate Cricket ka Queendom! Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema& @Sports18LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," a post read on WPL's X handle.

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening match of the tournament could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year's loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold. Meg Lanning would have her eyes set on the gold, hoping to hold the newest championship title of women's franchise cricket after conquering international cricket Australia all over the world.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru.

