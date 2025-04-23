SRK, Salman to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood reacts to Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : The dastardly terrorist attack on tourists that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has left the nation shocked and has been strongly condemned by political parties, as well as world leaders. Even Bollywood celebrities have come forward to express their sorrow and anger.

Akshay Kumar was among the first to speak up. In his message on X, he called the attack "sheer evil."

https://x.com/akshaykumar/status/1914674941342925177

Taking to X, he wrote, "Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families."

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to condemn the attack. Calling the incident a "cowardly act of terrorism," he expressed deep pain over the loss of innocent lives.

"Innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. Nothing but pain comes out of such cowardly acts of terrorism. This is not what anyone's God would ever accept. Jo jo karam karega, tu use hi hoga bharna. Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss," read his Instagram Stories.

Shraddha Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories, urging her followers to pray for the victims' families.

"Let us pray that somehow the families find the required strength," wrote Shraddha on her Instagram Stories.

SRK took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his pain over the loss of innocent lives and urged people across the nation to stay "strong and united."

"Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1914972465958449426

Actor Salman Khan also reacted to the attack, saying that Kashmir, once considered a "heaven" on Earth, is slowly "turning into hell."

"Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equal to killing the entire universe)," wrote Salman on X.

https://x.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1914981209525846083

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, hours after he returned to the national capital after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The CCS meeting was held a day after the dastardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier today, Amit Shah, who chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar, visited the site of the terror attack in Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the attack site to assist the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing the terror attack. Security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible, and security has been heightened.

