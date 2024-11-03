SRK says patience is directly proportional to the number of kids one has

Mumbai, Nov 3 Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday may not have waved to his fans from his Mannat bungalow as he does a ritual on his birthday but he did attend a fan event where he spoke about his kids.

The actor took to the stage at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Mumbai and greeted his fans.

He also held a live #AskSRK session where he was asked a lot of questions, including battling self-doubts, and how he feels now that his children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, have entered films.

Suhana made her acting debut with 'The Archies' on Netflix, while Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut with an OTT series, set to release next year.

SRK shared that he woke up late but as soon as he was up, he learned that his son AbRam's iPad had stopped working.

He shared that after fixing AbRam's problem, he found that Suhana was facing a wardrobe crisis and he proceeded to help her.

He said in jest, "I learned from my family that your patience is directly proportional to the number of kids you have."

He further mentioned, "This is the learning that I carry from my home to my work. I try and fix the problems that people are facing, at my shoot, and at work. I think patience is the one thing I have learned from my family."

Earlier in the day, his wife, producer Gauri Khan shared a picture from the birthday celebrations of her husband.

Gauri took to her Instagram and shared two pictures from decades apart.

The first picture features Gauri, SRK, and their daughter Suhana, and the second picture is an old image from the 2000s.

She wrote in the caption, "A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday @iamsrk."

SRK and Gauri have known each other since they were teenagers.

Despite many differences and a fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, the two remained committed to each other.

The couple even briefly broke up due to SRK's possessiveness but they found a way back to each other.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in 1991 even before the actor achieved a massive stardom.

The couple has three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

--IANS

