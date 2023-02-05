SRK shares his experience of working with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in 'Jawan'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, shared his experience of working with actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan'.

On Saturday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans' tweets with honesty, wit and sarcasm.

During the session a fan asked SRK, "Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua ? Any special thing about mam.."

To which he replied, "She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well....fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film."

Another fan asked the 'Chak De India' actor about his experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Jawan' to which he replied, "Tremendous....and a bit of madness."

Helmed by Atlee 'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.

