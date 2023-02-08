SRK shares new pic, thanks all 'for letting the sun shine on Pathaan'

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, has been a huge success. After the failure of Zero, the actor had a four-year break but returned as the Baadshah that he is as the spy in the YRF film. His charisma wowed audiences, and we loved SRK in his action avatar. Now, the actor has posted a new picture after a long time, and he thanked fans for 'letting the sun shine on Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday took to social media to share a picture of himself. "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again...Thank you all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan," the actor captioned his picture.

'Pathaan', Shah Rukh's comeback film after Zero (2018), has earned over $100 million worldwide within 12 days.