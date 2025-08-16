SRK shares update on 'King', announces date for Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' first look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has left fans curious about his next big-screen outing after 'Dunki.'

The actor, who is gearing up for his action-packed film 'King' alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, had to slow down the shoot after he reportedly suffered an injury during an action sequence.

Khan, who returned to his popular 'Ask SRK' session on X after a long hiatus, responded in his signature witty style when a fan asked about the release of his next film. "Did some good shoot... starting soon again. Only leg shots, then moving to the upper body... Insha Allah, it will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish." While his optimism reassured fans, reports indicate that King's production schedule has been temporarily affected by the actor's recent injury," he wrote.

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1956695479254761981

Last year, at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh had spoken about his preparation for King and working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on the project.

He said, "There are certain kinds of films that I want to do, maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He says, 'Sir, I have a subject.'"

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film King: "The next film I am doing is King. I have to start working on it, lose a little weight, and do some stretching," he added.

While fans wait for his film, there is also excitement around his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

During the same Q&A session, a fan asked when they could see something from Aryan's series. Shah Rukh playfully responded, "So many people are asking, so I have to tell Netflix... Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai... @NetflixIndia, Tum kya kar rahe ho??!!" to which Netflix responded that the first look of Aryan Khan's show would be unveiled on August 17 at 11 am.

https://x.com/NetflixIndia/status/1956706537247842552

Shah Rukh reacted with excitement, writing, "Yes, yes, yes. Please tell me the time as well, since Aryan doesn't tell me anything. Aapke saath toh purana rishta hai... so please tell me and everyone else. Too excited. Here's to a great First Look. Thanks."

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1956707245439262953

Aryan Khan's project, produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, was first confirmed earlier this year, and fans have been waiting eagerly for updates. The release date remains tightly under wraps for now. It is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor