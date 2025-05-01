SRK Slams Insider-Outsider Narrative With Brutal Yet Beautiful Honesty (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood, offered insightful remarks on the hotly contested subject of insiders versus outsiders in the film industry at the WAVES 2025 Summit. Deepika Padukone and SRK participated in Karan Johar's session, The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler. SRK tackled the idea of belonging in a field that usually separates those with established roots from those attempting to establish themselves with his trademark wit and wisdom. Setting the tone for an insightful conversation, Shah Rukh Khan got things started. His remarks resonated because he stressed that the true problem is not the labels we give people, but rather the innate desire to establish one's own identity.

Speaking at WAVES 2025 Summit, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I just first like to clarify because there's a lot of discussion, you know, hunger, ambition, all these are lofty words and it's wonderful to describe yourself and say, Yes, I was very hungry, I worked very hard. These are lofty words once you have made it big, so I don't believe in them. I also have a problem about distinction of this insider and outsider. I think it is not important where you come from, it is not important. It is not important from where have you come and you want to settle in this world. Actually, what is important is, you in this world or any world that you choose be it business, or politics, how you make your mark in that world.”

Giving a piece of advice to people who struggle to become a star in the entertainment world, SRK said, “What happens is, most people start thinking, Oh, I'm from the outside world, only the privileged will get a chance. I don't have such a distinguished background, I will not get it. So, if you start wallowing in self-pity and thinking these things, you will never give your full force of energy to make a space for yourself in the world that you want to be part of. So, this world that we want to enter, let's talk a little inside and outside, it's like a sphere. Let me also tell you, this world, whichever world you want, does not give a damn about you. You are very insignificant. They don't care where Deepika came from, Shah Rukh came from, Karan came from. He is a filmy, non-filmy, poor, rich. But it is your choice. So, you have to find space in that sphere by pushing it and working hard. Finding out how this world works and then give your best to it.”

VIDEO | Here's what actor Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) said on 'The Journey from Outside to Ruler' session at WAVES Summit in Mumbai.



"Hunger and ambition are lofty words. This world or whichever world you want doesn't give a damn about you, you are very insignificant. Whether… pic.twitter.com/noqftSVlbz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2025

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Starrer Loveyapa Emerges As Most-Watched Film Across OTT Platforms, Attracts 9.28 Million Viewers

Further sharing his experience when he was starting his career, he said, “And when I came here, I never thought I cannot be part of this world because I am an outsider. I believe this is my world. And to be honest, everybody in the film industry from day one embraced me with open arms, like a new sun landing on Marine Drive. So, I felt like this world is mine, this place is mine because I believed this is the world I want to belong to. And I lost, I think in 24 hours, one whole family and I gained a new family. So, I think what is important is to believe you want to be part of this world.”

He concluded by saying, “Make those choices, ambition, hunger, pain, problems, those are just lofty words. You just need to be determined. This is my world and I want to work here. I had the ability, I had the skill maybe a little bit. Not too much, I am not that talented. But I had lots of hard work. And that's all you need to make a place for yourself if you are an outsider.”

Shah Rukh Khan's remarks at WAVES 2025 were a monument to his dedication and faith in the potential of self-determination, and they left a motivational message for anyone wishing to forge their own career path.