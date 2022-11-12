SRK stopped at Mumbai airport for carrying luxury watches, gadgets

Mumbai, Nov 12 Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan was halted in his tracks by the Mumbai Airport Customs sleuths for carrying several expensive watches and other high-priced gadgets, here on Saturday, officials said.

The Customs Department stopped Khan and other persons travelling with him from Sharjah to Mumbai as they were in possession of Apple Watch, six other high-value gadgets in their baggage when they arrived by a private flight.

After a thorough search following the screening of their luggage by the Air Intelligence Unit at the Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the pricey items were discovered, worth around Rs 17.85 lakh.

Based on this valuation, the Customs slapped a duty of Rs 6.83 lakh or around 38.5 per cent, on the actor and his team and they were allowed to leave this afternoon.

The private flight landed around 12.50 a.m. at CSMIA from Sharjah, where Khan had gone to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022.

On Friday, he was conferred the 'Global Icon of Cinema & Cultural Narrative Award' for his contribution to international culture and films.

