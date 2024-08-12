SRK talks about his admiration for Jackie Chan, says "When Aryan was born, I felt he looked like him"

Locarno [Switzerland], August 12 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage at the 77th Locarno Film Festival as he spoke about his different projects and other aspects of his career during a candid conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival.

SRK spoke about his favourite actor, Jackie Chan and said that when his son Aryan was born, he felt that he looked like the 'Drunken Master' star.

He said, "If I had to count my favourite actors of all time, Mr Jackie Chan will be right up there. He's funny, physically amazing and enacts well. He continues to inspire me. When my son, Aryan, was born, I felt he looked like Jackie Chan."

SRK recalled his meeting with him and shared, "Many years later, like 3-4 years ago, I had the privilege of meeting him in Saudi Arabia. He was as sweet and humble as I expected him to be."

He added, "If he ever sees the interview, he promised to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership.."

On August 10, SRK became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Like always, King Khan left the audience in awe with his everlasting charm. Several visuals from the festival surfaced online in which SRK was seen making the crowd go crazy with his presence.

Decked up in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers, Shah Rukh's dapper look for the festival definitely acted as a feast for the eyes. His long hair made him look breathtakingly captivating.

The main highlight was surely his speech, which drew constant cheers and other ecstatic reactions. The Instagram handle of the Locarno Film Festival is flooded with pictures and videos of SRK from the festival.

As per Variety, SRK began by acknowledging the warm reception he received.

"Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he quipped, referencing his famous open-armed pose.

SRK also opened up about the origin of his signature pose during the conversation with Giona A Nazzaro. When a fan asked how the famous pose was created, Shah Rukh got up to demonstrate and said, "Back in the day, we used to do what is called a 'dip', as a part of the choreography, and I tried very hard to do it for a dance I had to do, but on the day, I was told that I looked bad doing that and this choreographer asked me to stretch my arms instead, it is really nothing more."

