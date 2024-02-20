SRK to come up with 'Pathaan 2'?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : 'Pathaan' will always remain special for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the film marked his comeback after a four-year-long hiatus.

In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

Remember the clamorous death knell tolling for the Hindi film industry all through 2021 and 2022? His film ended Bollywood's dry spell at the box office.

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, SRK is all set to create 'Pathaan' universe with the second part.

The production on the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year.

'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

