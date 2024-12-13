SRK wishes Thalaivar Rajinikanth on his birthday

Mumbai, Dec 13 Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘Dunki’, has sent his best wishes to the Tamil cinema legend on his birthday.

SRK, who gave a hat tip to Thalaivar in his 2013 production ‘Chennai Express’, took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback image. In the picture, the two can be seen seated next to each other at a public event.

The actor wrote, “To the coolest of the cool. The bossest of all the bosses. The man, the legend and an absolutely remarkably simple man, despite being the Superest of Stars!! Sir, thank u for inspiring us. Be healthy and know u are respected and loved too much. Have a great birthday @rajinikanth sir (sic)”.

Last month, King Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2. The actor, who entered the film industry after a brief stint in television, capitalised on the opening of India’s economy, and made a seamless shift from grey characters to the king of romance. SRK is inarguably the face of Indian cinema across the world with several honorary doctorate degrees, a Padma Shri, and the French Legion of Honour.

The actor single-handedly pulled the Hindi film industry out of the commercial lull induced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the actor’s streak of consecutive success, with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, experienced a bumpy rise with ‘Dunki’. The combo of one of the most successful and influential filmmakers of modern Hindi cinema, and one of the biggest stars in the world, received a more than lukewarm response at the box-office. The film clashed with the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ around the same time last year.

Both the films eventually suffered because of the clash unlike the recent box-office clash of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’, and the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor