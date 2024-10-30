SRK's abode Mannat sparkles with Diwali spirit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : As the festive season unfolds across India, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's iconic residence, Mannat, is basking in the vibrant glow of Diwali lights.

Known for their extravagant Diwali celebrations, the couple has opened their home to the magic of the festival, which is a beloved time for decoration, sweets, and family gatherings.

This year, the celebrations are especially significant as Shah Rukh Khan approaches his 59th birthday this week.

A captivating video showcasing Mannat's festive decor has taken social media by storm, thrilling fans with glimpses of the stunning display.

The video reveals the famous seaside home in Bandra, adorned with beautiful lights and festive cheer, while a crowd of eager fans gathers outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan's lavish Diwali parties have become legendary in Bollywood, attracting a host of A-listers like Karan Johar, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone over the years.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Kartik Aaryan's residence were also illuminated for the Diwali celebrations.

Rohit Shetty's residence (Photo/ANI)

Kartik Aaryan's residence (Photo/ANI)

Known as the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It spans five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Families decorate their homes with lamps, share sweets, and engage in joyous festivities, symbolizing unity and hope.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor