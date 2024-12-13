SRK’s captivating voice adds power to Diljit Dosanjh’s latest track 'Don'

Mumbai, Dec 13 The much-hyped track “Don” by Diljit Dosanjh in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan has finally dropped and it's the Bollywood superstar’s captivating voiceover in the song that adds volume to the number.

The over three-minute-long video begins with SRK saying: “Puraane kahaawat hai ke sabse upar jaana hai toh bahut saari mehnat chahiye lekin sabse upar tikna hai toh maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhaara mujh tak pahuchna mushkil hi nahi naamumkin hai. Kiyunki dhool kitni bhi upar chali jaaye aasmaan ko ganda nahi karsakti.”

The dialogue loosely translates too: “There’s an old saying, which states that to reach the top you need to work hard. But if you want to maintain that position, the only thing you need is your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard to reach me, it’s impossible as no matter how high the dust flies, it can’t dirty the sky)."

The track highlights the milestones achieved by Diljit including the Billboard-charting artist,The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance, him travelling in a chartered flight and moments from his ongoing Dil-luminati tour.

Diljit took to his Instagram, where he dropped the music video and captioned it: “I don’t care DUNIA Ae Ki Boldi With One & Only KING @iamsrk VIDEO OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE Year 24 roopbhullar97 @gfunkofficial @rahulduttafilms.”

On the acting front, it was in September when it was announced that the Punjabi sensation will be seen sharing screen space with stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for “Border 2”.

A motion poster shared by the makers started with a verse of “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1997 blockbuster “Border”. It then had “The bravest come together for the biggest war” written after Diljit's name was unveiled.

“The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit Dosanjh stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026,” was mentioned.

“Border 2” is the sequel of the 1997 film “Border”, which was based on the events of Battle of Longewala. The upcoming film seems based on the 1999 Kargil War.

“Border 2” is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor