SRK's double treat for fans! 'Jawan' star greets his legion of fans outside Mannat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than any festival for his fans and followers. He turned 58 today and like always he chose to spend his special day by expressing gratitude to his fans.

After greeting his sea of fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight, Shah Rukh once again came to his balcony and waved at his admirers. Undoubtedly, it was a double treat for his fans.

The King Khan not only waved at them but also struck his signature pose. He looked super stylish in a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denims.

His video was shared by his fan page 'Srkssamina.' Check out:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzJck8ZsHnW/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Earlier, at midnight, the 'Dunki' actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans. His fans cheered and went into a state of enthrallment after seeing the superstar.

After meeting his fans, SRK in the early hours of Thursday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.

He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1719833722483089631

Fans from numerous places have been queuing since early dawn to wish the star in their own unique ways. Many carried chocolates, t-shirts, and giant SRK posters with them.

Every year, admirers assemble in great numbers outside SRK's home to catch a glimpse of the 'King Khan' of Bollywood, and this year was no exception.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan.'

SRK also treated his fans with the first glimpse of his next film 'Dunki' on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzIdPmcIOTV/

SRK also attended a fan-event with his Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani in Mumbai on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from the Dunki event in which he can be seen grooving to two of his blockbuster hits - Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The first one is from Pathaan and the second one from Jawan. In the clip, SRK can be seen doing the hook steps of the songs with a group of dancers on stage. At the end of the video, he left everyone in awe with his signature pose

"Celebrating with all of u is always special... thank you for making my day!!!," he captioned the post.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres this Christmas.

The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

