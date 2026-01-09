SRK’s legacy is phenomenal, being connected to that feels rewarding: Akshay Oberoi

Mumbai, Jan 9 Akshay Oberoi, who is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “King”, has shared his thoughts on being part of one of the superstar’s biggest projects. For the actor it feels “extremely rewarding”.

Speaking about what it means to work on a film led by Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay told IANS: “Being part of a Shah Rukh Khan film genuinely feels like a dream come true. As an actor who has grown up watching his films, admiring his journey, and being inspired by his incredible body of work, just being associated with one of his projects is incredibly special.”

Calling him an institution, he said: “Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, he is an institution in himself. His discipline, humility, and professionalism are truly unmatched, and it’s unbelievable how grounded he remains even after decades of ruling hearts across the globe.”

For Akshay, working in “King” holds maximum value.

“Working on a project headlined by Shah Rukh Khan holds immense value for me. This is one of his biggest films, and to be part of that world, to witness the scale, the energy, and the commitment that goes into creating something of this magnitude, is a huge learning experience.”

Akshay added: “His contribution to cinema over the past several decades is phenomenal, and being connected to that legacy, even in a small way, feels extremely rewarding. It motivates you to raise your own standards and give your absolute best.”

King is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

Akshay’s latest release is “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

