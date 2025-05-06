SRK’s Met Gala look faces serious competition from his co-actor Kajol

Mumbai, May 6 Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed his throne as the 'King' with this Met Gala debut. Now, one of his most beloved leading ladies and BFF, Kajol decided to give SRK a huge compliment by coming up with her version of his voguish ensemble for the Met.

"Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference," Kajol teased her DDLJ co-star in the caption. As they say, mimicry is the sincerest form of flattery.

Just like Shah Rukh, Kajol posed in a black coat, accompanied by some groovy accessories such as big silver bangles, multiple stylish rings, lots of ear piercings, and an adorable nose ring. The diva decided to keep the makeup on the lighter side, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

As soon as the post was up, netizens flooded the comment section with lovely remarks such as, "And pleaseeeee make a movie together now!!!!! We miss you!!!!", "No difference kajol, he is the King, and you are the Queen", and "His K necklace is definitely a reference to you, @kajol."

Talking about SRK's Met Gala look, he oozed charm in a floor-sweeping black trench coat layered over an unbuttoned shirt. He completed the look with chunky jewellery including eye-popping diamond-studded pendants emblazoned with "K".

Keeping in sync with this year’s Met theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, Shah Rukh carried a walking stick with a tiger top on the red carpet.

Additionally, Karan Johar also couldn't help but 'hail to the king'.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo dropped a video of Shah Rukh walking out in style, and captioned it, “All hail the king of the MET!!! The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!! Bhai you rule.”

Karan further shared a picture of Shah Rukh posted by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani on social media and captioned it, “The King”, with the song “Here Comes The Hotstepper” playing in the backdrop.

