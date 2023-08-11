SRK's 'Pathaan' wins top honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, check complete list of winners

Melbourne [Australia], August 11 : 'Pathaan' has brought waves of happiness among Shah Rukh Khan's fans once again. The film, on Friday, bagged People's Choice Award at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' starred SRK alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It has broken several box-office records.

It is the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1050 crore gross at the global box office.

Coming back to IFFM Awards night, it saw honouring the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series.

Actor Rani Mukerji was named Best Actor for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. Actor Mohit Agarwal took home the Award for Best Performance (Male) in Film for 'Agra'.

Upon receiving the award, Rani said, “I feel incredibly proud and grateful that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been embraced and loved by audiences worldwide. It's a universal story that showcases the power of a mother's Shakti. Winning the Best Actress Award is a true honour, and I sincerely thank everyone for their applause and appreciation of my performance.”

She added, “As I have always mentioned, receiving an award is like receiving love and adulation from the people who watch my movies. This Best Actress Award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway holds a special place in my heart, as I receive it here in Melbourne at IFFM and it is my first award for the film. The topic we believed in from the beginning has proved its global impact, emphasising once again that the language of good cinema transcends all boundaries.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar was at the Indian film festival of Melbourne for completing 25 years in the Indian film industry. He received a huge round of applause for his immense contributions to the field of entertainment.

Kartik Aaryan was also felicitated with 'The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award.

Earlier, speaking about the same, Kartik said in a statement, "I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together."

While 'Sita Ramam' was announced the Best Film, 'Agra' was declared the Best Indie Film.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Jury Awards

Best Documentary

To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film

Agra

Best Performance in Film (MALE)

Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)

Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Director

Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film

Sita Ramam

Best Performance (MALE) in a Series

Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series

Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series

Jubilee

Best Short Film - People’s Choice

Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film - Australia

Home by Mark Russel Bernard

Honorary Awards

Equality in Cinema Awards to the movie “Darlings”

People’s Choice Award To Pathaan

Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema - Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award - Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award - Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award to Onir for Pine Cone

