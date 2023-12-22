SRK's performance in 'Dunki' made Mona Singh 'lut putt'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : 'Dunki' marks the first-ever collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ace director Rajkumar Hirani, and it received a flying start at the box office.

While the film received mixed reviews, it managed to strike a chord with many moviegoers. Actor Mona Singh also left in awe after watching 'Dunki' at a special screening conducted by the makers in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Mona wrote, "Dunki [?] a roller coaster ride of emotions, love, laughter, patriotism, friendship. ITS a MASTERPIECE all n all it's a wholesome journey it will make u cry laugh and feel the love, @hirani.rajkumar take a bow Love u @iamsrk mein toh lutt putt gayi "

She also shared a few pictures from the screening. In one of the images, Mona is seen sharing smiles with Hirani and his wife.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film."So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

'Dunki' also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Anil Grover.

