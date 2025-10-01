"SRK's second name is love": Rani Mukerji reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pairings with her, Kajol, and Juhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Who shares the best onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, or Juhi Chawla? It's a question fans have asked for years, but never really found a single answer to. That's because Shah Rukh manages to look so effortless and natural with all three of them. Now, Rani Mukerji herself has shared her take on why his chemistry works so well.

When asked about it, the actress smiled and said, "Because Shah Rukh's name is love; his second name is love."

Shah Rukh Khan's screen pairings with the three actresses have created several iconic moments in Bollywood. With Kajol, he gave fans some of the most iconic romantic films of all time, including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' Their chemistry is still remembered for its romance, emotion, and lighthearted banter.

With Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh shared some deeply emotional and powerful partnerships, especially in films like 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,' 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Saathiya,' Their performances together often touched moviegoers with depth and maturity.

Juhi Chawla brought out a different side of Shah Rukh: playful, boyish, and full of comfort. The two have collaborated in movies like 'Darr,' 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' and 'Yes Boss.'

This year has been extra special for both Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as they celebrated their first National Awards. Rani won Best Actress for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, while Shah Rukh was honoured with Best Actor for Jawan (shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail).

Speaking toabout receiving the honour almost 30 years into her career, and sharing the special moment with his long-time collaborator SRK, Rani shared, "30 years just became even sweeter because we had an entire country and fans rooting for us. And when you have people rooting for you and your win, that is, I think, the most deserving and the most satisfying feeling. Because when you win an award and people say, 'Oh, she doesn't deserve it,' there's no value in that award. But when you win an award and people say that you deserve it, and it's well-earned, that's what makes me fulfilled as an actor."

