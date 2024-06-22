SS Rajamouli describes 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer as 'power-packed', stunned by Kamal Haasan's look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently lauded the newly released trailer of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi spectacle, 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Taking to his X account on Saturday, Rajmouli dropped his thoughts and wrote, "Power packed trailer it is... Sets the right mood to watch the film FDFS. Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas), and Deepika's characters seem intriguing."

Praising Kamal Haasan's remarkable appearance in the trailer, Rajamouli added, "I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi... can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th."

https://x.com/ssrajamouli/status/1804452675603292547

The makers of the film released its trailer on Friday night.

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone's character, saying, "They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb."

More characters were introduced in the second trailer.

A few days ago, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai where actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati among others marked their presence.

During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept. He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Kamal Haasan also spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project.

While talking about Nag Ashwin, the actor said he is a man of few words but has a great idea and he knows how to present it.

He said, "I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it."

He added, "I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea."Kamal Haasan's look in the film is also making headlines. On speaking about his look and how thought about it, he shared that, "This get-up took a long time. We travelled to Los Angeles. We failed a couple of times, before arriving on the first acceptable look for the director. I think and hope the audience will react the same way we did when we saw the look."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of 'Kalki 2898 AD', which will hit the theatres on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor