SS Rajamouli flew from Dubai to Hyderabad to caste his vote in Telangana Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 : Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his magnum opus 'Baahubali' series, flew from Dubai to Hyderabad to cast his vote in the ongoing Telangana Lok Sabha elections.

Joining him were a host of Telugu cinema luminaries, including MM Keeravani, Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha Konidela, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun, all stepping out to exercise their electoral franchise on Monday.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, SS Rajamouli took to social media platform X to share his voting experience.

Posting a picture with his wife Rama Rajamouli, displaying their inked fingers, Rajamouli expressed, "Flew from Dubai... Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks... (smiling face emoji) Done! YOU?"

The voting process commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier in the day, acclaimed music composer MM Keeravani and veteran actor Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha Konidela, were spotted at polling stations in Hyderabad, fulfilling their civic duty. Chiranjeevi, addressing the media, urged citizens to exercise their right to vote.

The enthusiasm for voting extended further as Jr NTR and filmmaker Teja also made their way to the polling booths in Telangana. Not to be left behind, popular actor Allu Arjun also cast his vote earlier in the day, adding to the star-studded affair at Hyderabad's polling stations.

The multi-dimensional battle is taking place between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.

