SS Rajamouli Hails Sreeleela's Talent: 'You Will Definitely Go Places,' Says RRR Director

Sreeleela is swiftly emerging as the next big thing in Indian cinema, and the excitement around her Bollywood debut is already at an all time high. With her charming screen presence, dazzling dance skills, and a magnetic personality that connects with fans across languages, she has become one of the most sought-after faces in South Indian cinema. Despite not having a Hindi film release yet, Sreeleela is already a buzzing in Bollywood, with filmmakers and brands eager to collaborate with her. Her steady rise and pan-India appeal make it clear, she is the next big thing, and she’s all set to take the Hindi film industry by storm.

SS Rajamouli, the visionary filmmaker behind Baahubali and RRR, praised Sreeleela for her exceptional dedication. He shared, “She used to attend her classes and exams in Mumbai during the day, then fly to Hyderabad in the evening for the ‘Vairala Vayyari’ song shoot, and rush back to Mumbai the next morning. That kind of energy, that kind of enthusiasm, that kind of passion towards what you want to achieve I really appreciate that, Sreeleela. All the best to you, you will definitely go places, there’s no doubt about that.”

With an enviable work ethic, growing fanbase, and with having worked with having had worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, Sreeleela is without a doubt the next big thing. As she gears up for her Bollywood debut, the industry waits for what she does next. On the workfront Sreeleela will be seen making her bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan