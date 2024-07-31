SS Rajamouli is a ‘fabulous actor’, reveals NTR Jr; Prabhas calls him a 'mad person'

Mumbai, July 31 The Telugu superstar NTR Jr has said that his ‘RRR’ director S. S. Rajamouli is a “fabulous” actor, and would often enact scenes to his actors while briefing them about the sequences.

NTR Jr made the revelation in the upcoming documentary, ‘Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli’ which is based on the National Award-winning filmmaker.

Talking about the same, NTR Jr. said: “Yep absolutely. And he’s a fabulous actor. He never wants to come in front of the camera but he’s a fabulous actor. He’s one of the few directors we have in India today who can actually make you see what he’s narrating. You know, you’re excited, your concentration levels are like up there. You have these expressions going on your face even without your knowledge.”

NTR Jr’s ‘RRR’ co-star Ram Charan also recollected his experience working with S. S. Rajamouli in ‘Magadheera’, his first movie with Rajamouli.

The actor shared that Rajamouli sat down with him one day in a lawn and asked: “What are you good at? What have you learnt? What Martial Arts have you done? What kind of training have you got? I believe you’ve done horse riding before?”

He was trying to grasp as much as possible, all the abilities that Ram Charan had and what he likes doing as well.

The actor said: “Each and every ability, I spoke about that day in the lawn, was there in Magadheera… (As a director) He will push you beyond your potential, beyond your capacity to achieve that feat. He will introduce you to yourself in a completely brand new way.”

Prabhas recounted Rajamouli’s dedication to his films on the sets of ‘Baahubali’.

He said: “When we were shooting in Mahabaleshwar, he gave this one nice hotel for the actors and for himself, Rajamouli was staying somewhere else. I had asked him, ‘Stay with us, this hotel is nice enough’, he insisted, ‘No-no, I want to save the budget.’ So he stayed in some stupid hotel where there was no clean bathroom and all. I never met someone like that. He’s a mad person, that’s all. Only he could have made ‘Baahubali’.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, ‘Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli’ drops on August 2 on Netflix.

