SS Rajamouli's animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' to dive into untold tales of Mahishmati Kingdom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : SS Rajamouli, the visionary director behind the magnum opus 'Baahubali' film franchise, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again with his upcoming animated series, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood,' exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The much-anticipated trailer of the series has recently been unveiled, teasing fans with a glimpse into the epic saga.

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood,' a collaboration between Graphic India, Arka Mediaworks, and Disney+ Hotstar, delves into the untold stories of the beloved characters from the Baahubali universe.

Created by Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan, the series is set to explore the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva before the events depicted in the films, as they unite to safeguard the kingdom of Mahishmati against the enigmatic warlord, Raktadeva.

The original 'Baahubali' films, released between 2015 and 2018, became a global phenomenon, earning massive acclaim and box office success.

Rajamouli's unparalleled storytelling, coupled with groundbreaking visual effects, propelled the films to unprecedented heights, captivating audiences worldwide.

In a statement obtained by Variety Rajamouli expressed his excitement about the project and said, "The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, there's so much more to explore, and that's where 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' comes into the picture."

The series marks Disney+ Hotstar's venture into animation targeted at adult audiences, signalling a strategic shift towards diverse storytelling formats.

Sharad Devarajan, CEO of Graphic India, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is an animated action-packed adventure filled with political intrigue, drama, betrayal, war, heroism, loyalty, and courage."

Prabhas, who portrayed the titular character in the films, also expressed his anticipation in a statement obtained by Variety, saying, "It's an exciting time that Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are going to come together in this unseen chapter of Baahubali's journey."

Rana Daggubati, known for his role as Bhallaladeva, added, "The film franchise of Baahubali has built its legacy; I am excited to see the legacy being continued with animated storytelling format."

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, promising to transport viewers to the enchanting realm of Mahishmati once again.

