Sshura Khan says life with Arbaaz Khan is her 'favourite kind of chaos' on their anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 24 Sshura Khan claims that life with husband Arbaaz Khan is her 'favourite kind of chaos' as she wished him on their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Commemorating two years of marital bliss, Sshura dropped several fun videos on social media of Arbaaz channeling his inner child and dancing on various peppy Bollywood numbers on different occasions.

She wished her "forever entertainer and love" with a heartfelt note that read, "When I say never a dull moment, I don’t exaggerate…! One year. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos. Happy Anniversary to my forever entertainer and forever love (Two red heart emojis) (sic)."

If the reports are to be believed, Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of the movie "Patna Shukla", where Sshura was the makeup artist for the leading lady Raveena Tandon.

As the two fell for each other, the couple finally exchanged wedding vows in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on October 5 this year.

Arbaaz and Sshura have decided to name their daughter Sipaara Khan.

Revealing the name of their baby girl, the couple shared a joint social media post with the caption, "Alhamdulillah", along with a red heart emoji.

Refreshing your memory, Arbaaz was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

A few days back, Arbaaz and Sshura dropped the initial glimpse of their newborn daughter on social media.

They posted some adorable pics of the tiny feet and hands of their little bundle of joy on Instagram and wrote, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan.”

The primary still featured Arbaaz and Sshura gently holding their baby girl’s tiny feet. This was followed by a snap of the little one holding her father’s thumb.

