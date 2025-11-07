SSMB 29: Rajamouli shares Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look as menacing villian 'Kumbha'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 : Prithviraj Sukumaran has boarded the lead cast of SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Tentatively titled 'Globetrotter', the film is also expected to star Priyanka Chopra in one of the prominent roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajamouli shared the first-look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character in the film. The actor will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film named 'Kumbha'.

In the first look poster, Prithviraj is seen sitting on a robotic wheelchair. The actor sports a pale, haunting face, exuding an aura of evil.

Speaking of his appearance, he is seen wearing a black suit with matching trousers and shoes. His sinister vibes intensify as four robotic arms are seen extending from his wheelchair.

While sharing the poster, Rajamouli wrote, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I've ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQvtBoSkpzx/

The poster was also shared by Priyank Chopra and Mahesh Babu on their respective Instagram handles.

Meanwhile, the fans of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have been eagerly waiting for the new updates regarding the movie.

Earlier this year, the makers dropped a big update on social media, along with an intense poster of the film, along with "#Globetrotter."

While they didn't confirm the film's title, fans are left speculating about the unique addition.

Mahesh Babu also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for all the love...I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter."

Rajamouli also reshared the post on Instagram, further teasing the upcoming plans for November 2025.

The poster features a close-up snap of Mahesh Babu's chest, smeared with blood and adorned with a pendant of Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi.

Further details about its plot or cast have been kept under wraps.

