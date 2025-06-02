Stalin, Palaniswami extend birthday wishes to Ilaiyaraaja; TN gears up for maestro‘s symphony concert

Chennai, June 2 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami extended heartfelt birthday wishes to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who turns 82 on June 3.

In his message, Stalin described himself as “one among the crores of Ilaiyaraaja’s fans,” and expressed his anticipation for the veteran composer’s much-awaited symphony performance scheduled in Tamil Nadu on August 2.

“Ilaiyaraaja’s music has no boundaries. It has inspired generations, and I, like millions of others, eagerly await his upcoming concert,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami also lauded Ilaiyaraaja’s contributions to Tamil music and cinema.

“His music is intertwined with the emotions of every Tamil. His melodies have stood the test of time and continue to touch our hearts,” he said in his birthday greeting.

TVK leader Vijay, in his tribute, hailed Ilaiyaraaja as “a musical treasure of Tamil Nadu and a global cultural icon.”

He added, “Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions have accompanied us in joy and sorrow. His genius has elevated Tamil identity through music. We are proud to honour him today.”

Born in Pannaipuram on June 3, 1943, Ilaiyaraaja redefined Indian film music with a unique fusion of folk, Carnatic, Western classical, and electronic styles. His debut in Tamil cinema came with Annakili (1976), which marked the beginning of a revolutionary era in film music.

Since then, he has composed music for over 1,000 films across multiple Indian languages. Ilaiyaraaja holds the distinction of being the first Asian composer to score a full symphony with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

His iconic songs, such as ‘Ilaya Nila’, ‘Thenpandi Cheemaiyile’, and ‘Janani Janani’ remain embedded in Tamil cultural memory.

Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2022, further acknowledging his stature as a national figure in arts and culture.

As Tamil Nadu prepares for his landmark symphony concert this August, his 82nd birthday stands as a celebration not only of a legendary artist but also of a musical era that shaped generations.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor