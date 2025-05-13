Stand-up comedian Samay Raina announces international tour post India's Got Latent row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : A stand-up comedian, Samay Raina, has officially announced his international tour after India's Got Latent row.

Expecting to make a glorious comeback in his comedy career after receiving criticisms for his India's Got Latent show, Raina has announced the dates of his upcoming international tour with performances scheduled across Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Samay Raina shared the dates and cities of his International comedy tour.

His tour will start from June 5 and will conclude in Sydney, Australia, on July 20. Here is the full schedule of the international tour of Samay Raina, as shared by the comedian on his Instagram handle.

Europe and UK: 5th June - Koln (Cologne, Germany), 6th June-Frankfurt, 7th June - Berlin, 8th June - Barcelona, 11th June - Hamburg, 13th June - Dublin, 14th June - Zurich, 15th June - Munich, 18th June - Antwerp, 20th June - Paris, 21st June - Amsterdam, 22nd June - Glasgow, 28th June - London, 29th June - Manchester

Australia and New Zealand: 11th July - Auckland, 12th July - Brisbane, 13th July - Adelaide, 18th July - Melbourne, 19th July - Perth, 20th July - Sydney

The comedian also shared a video on his Instagram account, featuring the glimpses of his performance in Toronto, Canada, to announce his international tour.

Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of the show.

Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour.

Guwahati Crime Branch also filed a case against the comedian Samay Raina for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent. '

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court on Monday issued summons to comedians Samay Raina and four others and asked them to personally appear before it over their allegedly insensitive remarks made against persons with disabilities in their show.

