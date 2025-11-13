Stand-up comedians deliver solid punches tickling Big B’s funny bone on ‘KBC’

Mumbai, Nov 13 The latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ saw a volley of stand-up comedians making their way to the hot seat.

Show host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Harsh Gujral, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Ravi Gupta to the show. The comedian, finding the Bollywood legend in front of themselves, didn’t feel intimidated by the tall figure, and delivered some solid punches which entertained Big B and the audience alike.

During the episode, Ravi Gupta told Big B that earlier his parents were against him venturing into comedy as they thought the profession isn’t financially rewarding. But when he started earning well, his parents told him not to ever leave comedy, the joke threw Big B into a fit of laughter.

Bassi recollected his childhood memory of his mother teaching him one night before his exam when he realised that his mother also isn’t aware of the course material, and both mother-son duo ended up studying the same subject for the first time.

During the episode Big B also tried his hands at stand-up comedy, when he went behind the mic, and delivered a joke, as he narrated the story of a rat who entered the sets of ‘KBC’ through audience poll. The legendary actor instantly picked the body language, delivery style of saying the punchline with a straight face.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 17 is available on Sony TV, and SonyLIV.

Prior to this, Big B was seen visiting the veteran actor Dharmendra, his Veeru from ‘Sholay’ after the latter was given a discharge from the hospital after his recent scare. Big B drove all by himself to Dharmendra’s house. The two veterans live in the same Juhu area of Mumbai within the driving time of 10 minutes.

Dharmendra is said to be recuperating and responding well to the treatment.

