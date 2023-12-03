'Star Trek: Discovery' season 5 sets April 2024 release

Sau Paulo [Brazil], December 3 : Makers of the sci-fi series 'Star Trek: Discovery' have released a preview of the upcoming fifth and final season of the show.

Taking to Instagram, makers shared the clip on their official page which they captioned, "Burnham and Book are back in action against an alien threat in a new clip from #StarTrekDiscovery's final season, coming to @ParamountPlus April 2024!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Trek on Paramount+ (@startrekonpplus)

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, in the new footage, Capt. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala) contend with a massive, hostile alien creature that can cloak itself.

"Star Trek: Discovery" star Martin-Green and showrunner Michelle Paradise introduced the clip during the Paramount+ panel at CCXP on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

As per the official logline, Season 5 "will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well ... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it," Variety reported.

In addition to Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala, "Star Trek: Discovery" stars Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Callum Keith Rennie. Season 5 also features recurring guest stars' Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow.

'Star Trek: Discovery' season 5 is set to premiere in April 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor