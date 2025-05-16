'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 3 premiere date announced

Washington [US], May 16 : Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for the third season of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'.

The first two episodes will be released on Thursday, July 17, followed by new weekly episodes leading up to the season finale on Thursday, September 11.

The third season will pick up where the second season left off, with the crew of the USS. The Enterprise is facing the aftermath of its encounter with the Gorn, as per Deadline.

According to the announcement, the season will feature "thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek".

The series boasts a talented cast, including Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn.

The show also features guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, and Carol Kane, among others.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, with Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serving as co-showrunners.

Other executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, and Rod Roddenberry.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' is available to stream exclusively on Paramount plus in the US, UK, Latin America, Australia, and other countries.

It is also available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, Netherlands, Spain, and other regions.

