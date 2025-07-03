'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley no more

Los Angeles [US], July 3 : Actor Kenneth Colley, best known for his portrayal in the original Star Wars series, has passed away.

Colley died on June 30 at his home in England, after contracting Covid and developing pneumonia. He was 87, Deadline reported.

Colley reprised the role of Admiral Piett in the 2012 animated film Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out. His other projects include Clint Eastwood's Firefox, Aki Kaurismaki's I Hired a Contract Killer, and Ken Russell's The Rainbow.

The BBC reported that Colley had originally been admitted to hospital with an injured arm after a fall, but quickly contracted Covid, which developed into pneumonia, as per Deadline.

The statement from Colley's agent added: "Ken's favourite part was playing Estragon in the stage production of Beckett's classic Waiting for Godot at the Cockpit Theatre in London in 2014."

