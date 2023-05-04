Star Wars Day: Top Star Wars movies to update your watch list

Washington [US], May 4 : Star Wars Day is here and if you are not welcomed in groups of your friends only because you don't know about this popular franchise then we are here to save you.

The famous franchise which established the genre of sci-fi movies has released 11 films in total. We can't say that any of the movies are not up to the mark but if they have to be ranked then the list goes as follows.

'Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back'

The screenwriting of this masterpiece was done by Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan which made it one of the best Star Wars movies ever. Even when the movie was the second part of the trilogy, it did a remarkable job and got more hype than the conclusive film. The fight sequences of the movie were never seen before in the Star Wars universe which left fans spellbound.

'Episode III: Revenge of the Sith'

"Hold me as you did by the lake on Naboo" Who doesn't remember these astonishing lines from 'Episode III: Revenge of the Sith'. In the movie, Lucas ultimately gets to the place and the story once again takes control of the nerves of the audience. It's the final movement of 'The Last Temptation of ' and if someone wishes to enter the Star Wars universe then this can be a remarkable start.

'Episode VII: The Force Awakens'

The third slot was an easy guess as nothing beats 'Episode VII: The Force Awakens' as it electrified the Star Wars fans once again with the power-packed storyline and well-gripped storyline. In the movie, the gimmick is that Boyega keeps trying to rescue his damsel in distress but ends up being in distress himself. The movie did a remarkable job of calling Star Wars fans back to the theatres.

'Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker'

This movie ultimately turned theatres into stadiums as the way the crowd responded to tremendous action sequences and cinematography was surprising for the makers themselves. The battles were the highlight of the film which left no stone unturned and added its name to the top Star Wars movies of all time.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

The old-fashioned yet most beautiful Star Wars film is 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. The storytelling of the masterpiece was a synonym of the adjective perfect, the story follows the young Han played by Alden Ehrenreich as he escapes the fascist planet after leaving behind his love. The bowlegged and universally loved female robot was introduced in this movie which remains a classic among fans.

Star Wars Day is celebrated across the globe on May 4 to observe the presence of a franchise created by filmmaker George Lucas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor