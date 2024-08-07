'Star Wars' star Daisy Ridley diagnosed with Graves' disease

Los Angeles [US], August 7 : Actor Daisy Ridley recently opened up about her health, revealing she has been diagnosed with Graves' disease.

The 'Star Wars' actress shared this update in the latest feature with Women's Health, Variety reported.

Graves' disease is a disorder of the immune system that causes an overproduction of hormones in the thyroid.

Common symptoms include shakiness, sensitivity to heat, weight loss, and skin irritation.

Ridley began feeling symptoms of increased heart rate, rapid weight loss, exhaustion and trembling hands after shooting 'Magpie' thriller.

"I thought, 'Well, I've just played a really stressful role,' presumably that's why I feel poorly,'" Ridley said.

After describing her condition to the endocrinologist, they mentioned the feeling of Graves' is often described as "tired but weird." At that moment, Ridley realized how irritable she had become going through the early stages of the disease.

"It was funny, I was like, 'Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,'" Ridley said. "But turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can't chill out."

After the diagnosis, Ridley has been taking utmost care of her health and has cut out gluten from her diet. Although she admitted she is not "super strict about it," the diet change "generally" makes her "feel better."

Her wellness routine now also includes infrared saunas, cryotherapy and acupuncture. She also carries around a piece of rose quartz with her, which is said to calm emotional turmoil, deepen inner peace and promote self-love.

"I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff, but I also understand that it is a privilege to be able to do those things," Ridley said.

In 2018, Wendy Williams revealed she has Graves' disease and took a three-week hiatus from her eponymous talk show due to the ailment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

