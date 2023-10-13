"Stardom eluded me": Rohan Vinod Mehra on his bollywood journey after a successful debut

Actor Rohan Vinod Mehra, known for his versatile performances, shares insights into his distinctive debut and subsequent path in the entertainment industry. Despite his initial project "Bazaar" achieving commendable success at the box office, Rohan's journey towards stardom was marked by auditions and persistence, underscoring his commitment to his craft. Rohan Vinod Mehra comments,"I believe I've had a very unconventional start to working in the industry. Despite working on a film like 'Bazaar' that was well received, instant stardom eluded me. In fact, Ive Auditioned tirelessly for each subsequent role that has come in my path. It's a journey I take immense pride in. 'Kaala,' helmed by the brilliant Bejoy Nambiar, allowed me to explore a role that explored different emotions and spanned through generations. The reviews have been humbling and affirming. I like to think that’s it’s a testament to the power of perseverance and love for the craft. I’ve always believed one should stand their ground and believe in themselves, while continuously trying to improve and explore their craft.”

The actor's latest venture, the web series "Kaala," directed and created by the talented Bejoy Nambiar, has garnered widespread acclaim for Rohan's compelling portrayal across various age groups in the series. His ability to seamlessly transition between different phases of a character's life has left audiences and critics alike captivated."Kaala" is a testament to Rohan Vinod Mehra's dedication to his craft and his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles. Through this series, he demonstrates a remarkable range that resonates with viewers of all ages.