Stars & Style: Kiara, Sara, Rakul, Pooja, Tamannaah slay in exquisite gowns & dresses

Mumbai, March 19 The leading ladies of Bollywood -- Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia have set the internet ablaze with their stylish looks of the day.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped fresh new pictures of herself wearing a powder blue off shoulder gown, with a thigh high slit, and a long tail.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opted for glossy lips, brown eye-shadow, and winged eyeliner. Her hair is tied in a clean bun, and accessoried the look with diamond ear cuffs. The look was rounded off with transparent heels.

Kiara captioned the post with blue butterfly and blue heart emoji.

Sara, who recently featured in 'Murder Mubarak', looked drop dead gorgeous in a sleeveless powder blue coloured dress, with sweetheart neckline.

For the makeup, Sara opted for pink lips, and light pink eye shadow. Her hair is half tied with a pretty bow, and half left open.

The look was rounded off with a matching stilettos.

The actress captioned the post: "Something borrowed, something blue, books and thoughts, coffee to brew, eyes that sparkle, eyes that are bold, that's what it takes...so she was told."

Rakul looked alluring in a black outfit. Her outfit included a black crop top, and a matching long skirt. Her makeup was on point -- brown lips, arched brows, and contoured cheeks.

Her hair was styled in a high bun, and she accessoried it with gold bangles and earrings.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Chhatriwali' captioned the pictures as: "Kaun hai woh jisne dobara mudkar mujhe nahi dekha..."

Tamannaah won the hearts with her hot look as she wore a black sleeveless dress. She kept her makeup minimal -- pink lips, and smokey eyes, while her hair is styled in soft waves.

The post is captioned: "Are you ready?"

Pooja, who recently featured in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' looked gorgeous in a long magenta pink coloured shimmery gown. She kept her makeup neutral and glossy, and kept her long tresses open.

The outfit was rounded off with matching stilettos.

The actress captioned the post as: "Backstage to centre stage."

On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in 'Deva'.

