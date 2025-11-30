“Start From Your Home: Kapil Nirmal Urges Everyone to Protect Green Spaces Amid Rising Pollution In Mumbai

Actor Kapil Nirmal who was recently seen in the show Mangal Lakshmi, has always believed in speaking up for the right causes, and one issue that lies close to his heart is protecting and nurturing green spaces, forests, and wildlife sanctuaries. For him, change doesn’t need to start big it needs to start honestly. “I genuinely feel we should all begin from our own homes and our surroundings. Try not to be a hypocrite do whatever you can for the cause you believe in,” he says. Kapil strongly feels that awareness and action are interconnected because awareness ultimately leads people towards taking meaningful steps.

Talking about the power of public figures, he adds, “Influencers are called influencers for a reason. They have a strong following, and it’s easier for them to amplify any social cause through their platforms.” According to Kapil, social media has its downsides, but in this case, its reach can be extremely helpful in spreading environmental awareness. Kapil highlights concerns like deforestation and unplanned construction done in the name of development. He believes these areas must be taken seriously by those in authority. “Because of social media, everyone has a platform now. You can raise your voice, share your views, and it does create an impact.”

He admits that consumer culture and online trends also play a role in increasing unnecessary demand. “I feel somewhere we are indirectly pressured to buy more. Our feeds are full of suggestions, advertisements, and what not,” he shares, adding with a smile, “It’s like I need a car, but I want a Ferrari that’s the difference.” On the global climate crisis, Kapil says the consequences are visible to all. “Climate change is the most talked-about outcome, and we are all witnessing it.” He believes minimalism could be a helpful alternative but shouldn’t be forced on anyone. “Large-scale awareness drives may help. And some decisions… we should leave them to policymakers.”